UAE weather forecast: Temperatures drop below 35°C this weekend, with rain, fog also expected in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Temperatures fall below 35°C in some emirates for the first time in weeks, with afternoon rain in the east and west, dust at times and fog overnightSanya Nayeem
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The NCM expects fair to partly cloudy weather today, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and westward by this afternoon. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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