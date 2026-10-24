Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Temperatures drop below 35°C this weekend, with rain, fog also expected in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures drop below 35°C this weekend, with rain, fog also expected in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Temperatures fall below 35°C in some emirates for the first time in weeks, with afternoon rain in the east and west, dust at times and fog overnight

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 24 October 2026, 05:33 (UAE) 2 min read Share