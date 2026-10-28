Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro flees to US after election defeat
Senator leaves the country despite a court order to surrender his passports, as Washington prepares to grant entry visas for him and his familyReuters
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A child holds a fan as supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate who won the presidential runoff election on Sunday, gather to celebrate his 81st birthday, in Brasilia, Brazil, October 27, 2026. (Reuters)
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