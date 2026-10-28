Home World Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro flees to US after election defeat

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro flees to US after election defeat

Senator leaves the country despite a court order to surrender his passports, as Washington prepares to grant entry visas for him and his family

Reuters

Published: 28 October 2026, 09:55 (UAE) Updated: 28 October 2026, 10:06 (UAE) 3 min read Share