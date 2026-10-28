US judge lets Macron defamation case proceed against Candace Owens' firms
French President and first lady can pursue defamation claims against Owens' companies, but not the podcaster personallyReuters
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Superior Court Judge Sheldon Rennie agreed in a Tuesday order that his court did not have jurisdiction over Owens, who lives in Tennessee, but the defamation case against the businesses, Candace Owens LLC and Georgetom Inc, could continue for now as they were registered in Delaware.
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