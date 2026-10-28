Home World Cyclone Arnab hits India's Andhra Pradesh state as tens of thousands evacuate

Cyclone Arnab hits India's Andhra Pradesh state as tens of thousands evacuate

Officials said the cyclone was expected to weaken further as it moved inland, with wind speeds likely to ease to around 110 kph (68 mph) later in the day.

Associated Press

Published: 28 October 2026, 11:50 (UAE) 2 min read Share