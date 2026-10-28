Cyclone Arnab hits India's Andhra Pradesh state as tens of thousands evacuate
Officials said the cyclone was expected to weaken further as it moved inland, with wind speeds likely to ease to around 110 kph (68 mph) later in the day.Associated Press
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A satellite image shows Cyclone Arnab making landfall over the south-eastern coast of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, October 27, 2026 in this still image from a handout GIF. (Reuters)
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