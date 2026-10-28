Jio’s record $3.2 billion IPO sparks Ambani celebration with drones, DJs and live music

Reliance employees mark Jio Platforms’ blockbuster market debut with food, dancing and performances at the conglomerate’s corporate park near Mumbai

Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms Ltd, attend a bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Limited during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2026. REUTERS