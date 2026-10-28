How AI is changing UAE car insurance: Faster claims, fairer pricing and products built around how you actually drive
Insurance experts say AI now analyses up to 100 factors per policy, including driver behaviour, location and weather - replacing one-size-fits-all pricing with personalised premiums and same-day settlements
By Maha Al-Shumaili5 min read
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The UAE is among the leading countries in adopting digital technologies and artificial intelligence at both the governmental and institutional levels. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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