Home UAE How AI is changing UAE car insurance: Faster claims, fairer pricing and products built around how you actually drive

How AI is changing UAE car insurance: Faster claims, fairer pricing and products built around how you actually drive

Insurance experts say AI now analyses up to 100 factors per policy, including driver behaviour, location and weather - replacing one-size-fits-all pricing with personalised premiums and same-day settlements

By Maha Al-Shumaili Published: 28 October 2026, 02:50 (UAE) 5 min read Share