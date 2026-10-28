How Emirati sculptor Aisha Al Hammadi is reimagining Islamic geometric art in marble
Working slowly with hammer, chisel and patience, Aisha seeks to transform Islamic patterns from fixed ornamentation into a contemporary language of memory - her work was recently shown at Dome Art Projects in Dubai
By Diana Ayoub5 min read
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The young Emirati artist Aisha Al Hammadi recently participated in a group exhibition at Dome Art Projects in Dubai. Picture credit: Supplied
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