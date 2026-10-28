UAE engineer develops AI that detects home camera cyberattacks 31 times faster than global benchmarks
Mohammed Al Shehhi’s research at the Higher Colleges of Technology achieved 97.45% accuracy in detecting 14 types of cyberattacks and reduced model size by 57%, making it viable for smart devices with limited processing power
By Sumaya Al Hammadi5 min read
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Emirati engineer Mohammed Al Shehhi presenting at the 12th World Forum on Internet of Things (WF-IoT) conference. Picture credit: Supplied
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