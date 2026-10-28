UAE warning: Online game friendships are being used to groom children, Dubai Police reveals how it starts
A child grooming case that began in an online game led to the discovery of nine other victims - Dubai Police urges parents to screenshot, document and report immediately rather than just blocking abusive accounts
Building trust with a child may begin with seemingly simple requests, such as granting them additional advantages within a game, before moving on to requesting photos and collecting personal data. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash