Home UAE UAE warning: Online game friendships are being used to groom children, Dubai Police reveals how it starts

UAE warning: Online game friendships are being used to groom children, Dubai Police reveals how it starts

A child grooming case that began in an online game led to the discovery of nine other victims - Dubai Police urges parents to screenshot, document and report immediately rather than just blocking abusive accounts

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 28 October 2026, 03:13 (UAE) 6 min read Share