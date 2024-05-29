Gaza war coverage evokes intense commentary during panel discussion at Arab Media Forum

Panellists emphasise importance of getting the reality across to the world without wavering from objectivity or convictions



A panel discussion on the stance taken by Arabic media amid the war in Gaza drew strong opinions during the Arab Media Forum. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Editor in Chief, Jusoor Post; Ghassan Charbel, Editor in Chief, Asharq Al-Awsat; and Emad El Din Adeeb, Author and Columnist, explored divergent ends of the debate, with Sohaib Charair, TV Presenter, Sky News Arabia, in the moderator’s chair.

The discussion, titled ‘Palestine Through the Lens of Arab Media,’ saw panellists expressing differing views on whether the war coverage should be kept neutral or more vocal.



The 22nd edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), which got underway today bringing together prominent media personalities from around the region



Charbel pitched for media houses to report the news based on their convictions. Adeeb pointed out that it had been a troubling feature of the conflict in Gaza that media had been barred from entering the enclave. It was difficult to keep one’s feelings in check when watching the events unfold on TV, he said.



Al Hammadi added that some 150 journalists had been killed during the ongoing war in Gaza and, the pressure on journalists going to report in Gaza is severe.



Charbel stressed that raising the level of professionalism among media had served the cause well. He called for portraying facts on the ground but to avoid mixing emotions with reality.



Al Hammadi said Arabic media had been exceptional in their coverage of the war but there was a difference between being neutral and professional when civilians were bearing the brunt of the war.



Social media impact

Charbel said Israeli media too faced an obvious bias. Social media had tried to project the war without any filter, but professional media houses would hesitate to show the very same images due to their graphic nature, he noted.



Adeeb concurred that social media had tried hard to highlight atrocities during the war but what they lacked was 100% credibility.

Al Hammadi said that foreign media had been thoroughly exposed in their coverage and Arabic media had to really step up to highlight the suffering of the people of Gaza.



Charbel said it would be an overreaction to say that foreign channels were superfluous. There may be differences in the way media react to crises, but objectivity could not be made a scapegoat, he insisted.



Adeeb asked how many channels had made efforts to convey the reality of the war to the Israeli people in a way that influenced election of representatives and ultimately their leadership.



Al Hammadi said that Arabic media had been labelled biased for highlighting the plight of the Palestinians but, in the meantime, it was on regional media and Arabs as individuals to take the reality of the war to the world.



