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Cruise ship residents left stranded after fuel prices soar

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been cruising the world for at least 755 days as one of only a handful of ships that offered passengers the ⁠opportunity to rent or buy long-term or even permanent residences on board.

Reuters

Published: 28 October 2026, 15:03 (UAE) 2 min read Share