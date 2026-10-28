Cruise ship residents left stranded after fuel prices soar
The Villa Vie Odyssey had been cruising the world for at least 755 days as one of only a handful of ships that offered passengers the opportunity to rent or buy long-term or even permanent residences on board.Reuters
Drone view of the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship docking at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, after permanent residents living aboard the vessel were forced to disembark in Cambodia, as the operator said rising fuel prices linked to conflict involving Iran had made operations prohibitively expensive, in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, October 28, 2026. (Reuters)