Spain train crash: At least 68 dead after high-speed trains collide south of Madrid
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said "all of Spain" was in mourning after the collision, which the transport minister said happened after a Renfe service was authorised to proceed despite an active red signal due to a stationary train ahead.Reuters
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A family member reacts while waiting for news on a realtive, following the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, in Urda, Spain, October 28, 2026. (Reuters)
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