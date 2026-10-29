Home World Spain train crash: At least 68 dead after high-speed trains collide south of Madrid

Spain train crash: At least 68 dead after high-speed trains collide south of Madrid

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said "all of Spain" was in mourning after the collision, which the transport minister said happened after a Renfe service was authorised to proceed despite an active red signal due to a stationary train ahead.

Reuters

Published: 29 October 2026, 10:46 (UAE) 4 min read Share